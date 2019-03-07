0 New bill would limit who gets minimum wage increase in Arkansas

In November, Arkansas voters passed a resolution to increase the minimum wage in increments in that state from $8.50 an hour to $11 per hour in 2021.

Now, a bill in the Arkansas Legislature could strip away that wage increase for certain people.

None of the people FOX13 spoke with Wednesday had ever heard of Senate Bill 115.

“I thought we passed the minimum wage increase,” one man said.

Those folks were quite surprised to learn their elected representatives would have final say on if it will stay.

“I think it’s terrible,” Thula Thomas told us. She is a real estate agent in West Memphis.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

When the minimum wage in Arkansas was raised to $9.25 per hour in January, she thought that was that.

“Who can make a living off $15,000 a year,” she asked. Adding, “the average rent over here is $1,000 per month.”

More than 600,000 Arkansas voters supported Issue 5 in November.

In January, Arkansas Senator Bob Ballinger of Berryville filed a bill that would limit who sees a pay increase, including those with developmental disabilities.

FOX13 asked Thomas what she thought about the exemptions.

“That’s disgraceful. That’s despicable. That’s inhumane. I’m saddened that anyone would feel that a person that is handicapped, a sick person, that they should not be a part of the raise,” she answered.

SB115 would also exempt convicted felons, those under the age of 18, and small businesses employees from qualifying for the increase.

“I don’t feel like that’s fair because they should be given the same opportunities as others not convicted of a felony,” Larry Wolfe, owner of Wolfe’s Funeral Home told us when we asked him the same question.

Ballinger was tied up with meetings all day, so FOX13 searched to find someone in West Memphis who supported the bill. No one we talked to spoke in favor of it.

One group did oppose the original vote back in November.

“Issue 5 would not only be detrimental to small businesses across the state, it could cost jobs, raise prices, and reduce hours for the very workers it claims to help,” said Arkansans for a Strong Economy.

The final say will come from lawmakers, not the voters.

“That is a right worth taking to Little Rock. Whoever our representatives are, they need to fight for us, and they’re the ones we should hold accountable,” Thomas said.

Those behind Issue 5 have started a social media campaign aimed at educating Arkansas voters.

You can find them online at “Save AR Wage.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.