New body cam footage shows MPD officer shooting man running from scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Body camera video released shows a Memphis police officer shooting a man in the back who was running away from police with a gun in 2017.
The shooting happened in Frayser in a shopping strip mall.
Attorney Claiborne Fergusson is representing Devonte Weatherford, the man who police shot, but he isn’t commenting on the case.
Weatherford pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and theft this week because the gun police found on him was stolen.
Investigators developed Weatherford as a suspect in a crime that happened at a Frayser auto parts store.
When police arrived, investigators said Weatherford ran. They later located him in the parking lot of a shopping strip mall where he had a gun on him, police said.
FOX13 attempted numerous times to contact Weatherford on Thursday without any response back.
FOX13 spoke briefly to Fergusson over the phone, who declined to make any comment on the video.
Fergusson said the case is still ongoing and will make a comment after the case is closed.
FOX13 reached out to MPD officials for a comment on this video, but we have not received a response back yet.
