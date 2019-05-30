0 New brewery and more growth coming to Uptown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new brewery is on its way to Uptown.

It marks the latest sign of growth in the area – an area that already includes Bass Pro Shop, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The Soul & Spirits brewery will sit at the far end of North Main Street.

On Wednesday, Belz Enterprises pulled a $780,000 permit to give the old building a new facelift.

“It means a lot to me,” said Vera Wallace. “I like down through here. It’s nice. I like the people down here.”

Wallace is the most tenured neighbor the brewery will have. She's been in her North Main house since 1964.

On her 84th birthday, she pointed out many changes in her growing neighborhood.

“It was a church on the corner. Then a house there and another building on the corner,” she explained.

A brewery is quite a bit different from the old churches and will bring in a different kind of traffic: tourists, beer enthusiasts and weekend warriors.

While Wallace is more a prayer warrior than a party person, she said she wants to see new development coming to her little nook in Uptown.

“It wasn’t this many houses. It wasn’t that nice through here. It’s real nice through here now,” she said.

This new brewery marks the third new brewery heading to the downtown area.

