0 New brewery combats blight in Memphis neighborhood, promises to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Craft beer lovers, there’s a new kid in town. Uptown’s newest development, Grind City Brewing, is set to open this summer.

FOX13 got an exclusive tour with the guys behind Grind City, who tells us, their plans for the area are so much more than beer.

The warehouse tucked behind a muddy lot of grazing horses is probably the last place you’d expect Memphis’ latest Brewery.

“Part of what made us want to select this spot was the location. You’re still a stone throw away from Downtown,” Hopper Seely told FOX13 on a chilly Saturday afternoon. “The Pinch District is starting to come back up. Uptown is starting to come back up, and we want to be part of the momentum. We want to bring this north.”

While it may not look like much now, this is the future home of father-son duo Bill and Hopper Seely’s Grind City Brewing.

Bill, President of Varsity Spirit, and brewmaster Hopper took us on a tour.

“Where that beam lines up right there. That’s where our taproom wall is going to be. This will be open space, bar area, and the other part of the warehouse is going to be the brewery,” Seely said as he showed us from inside a giant room, phase one of their development.

There they explained their vision for the brewery and tap room, a combination of old Uptown and the New Pinch District.

They are also incorporating pieces like the countless furniture molds used and left by the previous tenant.

“What we are doing is, we are taking these apart and actually using them for our bar,” Seely said as he showed the mold for an auditorium chair. “The front of the bar is going to have a flow to it and it’s all material that we’ve used from here.”

The location, a dead end street on Waterworks Avenue will be totally revamped. The area has been plagued with blight for decades.

That’s likely why Grind City was able to secure a $55,000 grant from the Center City Development Corporation, a non-profit dedicated to “combating deterioration”.

“The solution to blight is private investors and people,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland about the project.

“I’m so excited that these businesses have faith in the future of Memphis, that they’re willing to invest their money, risk their money, bring jobs to the area, and a nice amenity that brings up all our quality of living.”

Seely said he hopes Grind City can be a springboard for new business.

“Back in the day, everyone surrounded themselves with pubs. That’s where everyone gathered. We want to be a Memphis’ Pub,” the internationally-trained brewer said finally.

Seely says Grind City will also host a youth athletic league and give 10% of profits back to local charities.

Grind City is set to break ground in a few weeks.

They tell FOX13 they hope to have the first phase open by summer.

