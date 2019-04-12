0 New buildings in Marshall County could open room for 'big business'

MARSHALL, Co. - Developers are making it easy to sell Marshall County to potential companies.

The county recently landed a new Amazon facility in the Chickasaw Trails industrial Park that will bring hundreds of jobs.

As FOX13 found out, the developers are taking a big risk, in hopes that the businesses will follow.

Developers are beating the demand by using a process called speculative building.

Officials told FOX13 that spec buildings are attractive to businesses because if the building is already up, they can just move right in.

“Okay a speculative building is a building that is built without a tenant to begin with and constructed with the hope that a group would locate there,” Justin Hall, head of the Marshall County Industrial Development Authority said.

Hall said spec buildings are big business and the most recent move into the park shows it.

“Yes, probably one of the most big developments that has been a big win for the park would be the Amazon Project. Panayoni had built a 554 thousand square foot spec building and that was a great opportunity for Amazon,” Hall said.

Currently we are told there are two other spec buildings going up in the park, with as many as three businesses giving them a look. The names of the businesses are being kept under wraps.

“Well in the MidSouth, spec buildings have been a competitive way to recruit business into the MidSouth over the last two decades,” Hall said.

Once the building is constructed, it can be either bought or rented. The final touches on the building are put on by the developer for whoever is moving in.

