New businesses and homes on the rise in Oxford and Lafayette County

OXFORD, Miss. - Parts of Oxford and Lafayette County are in the middle of a serious building boom.

It includes new homes and businesses.

FOX13 found out it is all because of the West Oxford Loop.

According to officials, 96 homes are being developed on West Oxford Loop, with at least that many homes being developed in other parts of the city and county.

Willie Williams has lived in Oxford all his life and said the growth he is seeing to the West is a good thing and he know what the attraction is.

“Uh, you got space and you got land and it hasn’t been developed yet and it is just an opportunity for it,” Williams said.

He also said he likes all the growth he sees and the fact that he does not have to drive too far to get anything he needs.

“It is going to just explode, it will get bigger and bigger,” Williams said.

Other than new houses on the west side of town, FOX13 also found out that new eateries may be coming near FNC Park, because of the number of soccer and baseball tournaments being held there.

“Ahh, yeah, yeah, yeah, that is what I am telling you, the sport activity with the ball field is going to bring more people and more opportunity for businesses to move on,” Williams said.

