New campaign plans to provide helpful resources for opioid addiction

TENNESSEE - Tennessee ranks among the most high-risk states in the country for overdose deaths.

New data just released by the University of Michigan shows a map of at least 14 states impacted.

The state of Tennessee just launched a new campaign, it’s called Tennessee Faces of the Opioid Crisis, which provides resources.

FOX13 reached out to the University of Michigan after the study was released. Although they don’t name the counties in their study, they told us Shelby County is one of the counties listed

Mimi Harder said it felt like somebody punched her in the chest and ripped her heart out when her son lost his life to addiction.

Franklin Simmons was only 20 years old when he died.

“He was actually missing for a week… I called the medical examiner’s office and he was there. The toxicology report came back, and it was mostly fentanyl that was in his system when he died,” Harder explained.

Harder is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health’s “Faces of opioid Crisis” awareness campaign that just kicked off last week. She’s telling her son’s story to bring awareness.

“I see sadness, I see memories and I see hope for the future,” Harder said.

We asked Harder what she thinks her son would say to her now, she responded, “he would give me a big hug and he would kiss me loud in my ear and tell me how proud he is of me… I know he would.”

The campaign features people impacted all across the state of Tennessee by opioids. Participants are being featured on posters while sharing their stories, in addition to on-air and digital.

This includes 4 public service announcements which will air through cable and digital up until September 29th.

“My grief is always going to be here, it’s always going to be right here beside me and it’s never going to leave until the day I die.”

FOX13 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Health to get numbers about opioids. They told us there were 1,268 opioid overdose deaths in the state back in 2017.

A spokesperson with the University of Michigan also said Shelby County lacks providers who can deliver medications to treat opioid use disorder.

