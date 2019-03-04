0 New car dealership coming to West Memphis, bringing high-paying jobs

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A new car dealership will open in West Memphis later this year, and it is expected to make a major impact on the area.

The new Chrysler dealership will be across the street from Southland Park Gaming & Racing on I-55. It’s expected to bring 20 to 30 high-paying jobs.

Phillip Sorreal is the city’s Economic Development Director. He told FOX13 the dealership will increase the city’s local sales tax base.

Sorreal said its location along the I-55 corridor helps too.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“With the recent announcement of the Southland Gaming expansion of $250 million, we really anticipate significant growth… commercial growth in that area,” Sorreal explained.

There are three hotels in the state of development or already open in the area. They will also be instrumental to economic growth.

Tareq Akrush manages a gas station next door to the dealership. He told FOX13 he’s excited about the role the new business will play in helping his bottom line.

“I think that would help us,” he said. “They come here (and) they will buy from the store.”

Unlike the dealership that was in the West Memphis location before, Sorreal said he is confident Chrysler will be here to stay. He told FOX13 the owner has several successful dealerships in northeast Arkansas.

Employees will likely begin work at the dealership on May 1.

A new hospital is also going up in the same area.

Collectively, the growth and expansion are part of the mayor’s economic redevelopment plan.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.