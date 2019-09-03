New center will train thousands for jobs in north Mississippi

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A new Workforce Training Center is set to bring new jobs to Marshall County, Mississippi.
Once the training center is complete, county officials told FOX13 it will be used to train thousands of people for jobs in the Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park.
"Well, it's a good opportunity, especially for being from around the neighborhood," said Valerie Richmond, who works at one of the companies in the industrial park. "There are a lot of unemployed people out here, but it's just great for the community."
Marshall County's Bobby Betts said the opportunity will bring some much-needed things to the county.
"It's going to bring employment and it will help the tax situation. We need a lot of people working," Betts said.
The new training center will have 18 companies hiring out of it and will include $700,000 worth of equipment from Northwest Community College for workers to train on.
Some of that training will be free.
An exact date has not been announced, but the new training center could open sometime in October.
