New charter air service not filling up flights at Mississippi airport

TUNICA CO., Miss. - Take-off for a charter service that would bring passengers to gamble in Tunica has been a little slow.
Ashley Aire was supposed to have a big ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, but that is now on hold.
RELATED: Charter air service coming to Mississippi airport, hopes to bring millions to community
Tunica Airport Director Eric Konupka said bookings for Ashley Aire’s first week of flights to Tunica are extremely light – falling short of county expectations.
But those bookings pick up somewhat in the second week.
"I think we are sitting at about 50 or 60 percent,” Konupka said. “In terms of keeping the aircraft full, we are sitting at about 50 percent right now."
Trending stories:
- Man and woman killed in horrific car crash identified by family
- Popular Memphis strip club shut down, sources say
- Jogger finds man dead in Mississippi lake
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Ashley Aire is going to have marketing campaigns in other Markets to try to fill those flights up.
A ticket counter and computer system have already been put in for the air service, and while flights begin Monday, the company has pushed back its ribbon cutting and grand opening until the middle of the month.
Ashley Aire will be the first charter service to fly out of Tunica in over two years.
It is expected to bring 20 thousand to 30 thousand more passengers per year to Tunica County.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}