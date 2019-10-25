0 New community center aims to lower HIV infection numbers in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Corner 806 is a new community center in Cooper Young.

It's slated to have a soft opening Monday, Nov. 4 with a grand opening scheduled for Dec. 1,

The goal of the center is to lower the number of people infected with HIV.

Director of Prevention for the Corner 806, Eric Leue, said Shelby County is ranked 8th in the nation for new HIV infections.

He told FOX13 that the county see's 267 new HIV infections a year.

"What we're really trying to do here is be a resource to the community to help with those problems. If we can do everything that we can to prevent HIV infections, then I think we should do so," said Leue.

The center will provide patients with the PrEP and PEP medication.

PrEP helps prevent people from getting HIV who are more at risk of getting the disease.

The center will also test for STI's. While the center doesn't officially open until Dec. 1, they are taking appointments.

You can message the Corner 806 Facebook page, call 901-896-0737, or email the center at appointments@thecorner806.org if you want to schedule an appointment.

The centers hours will be from Saturday-Tuesdays from 12pm – 8pm, Friday's from 8am – 3pm.

On Wednesdays and Thursday's, the center will only be open for PEP access and prescription pickups.

