New company bringing hundreds of jobs to Mississippi community

BATESVILLE, Miss. - More than a year after one company closed its doors, a new Mississippi company is moving into the same building and bringing in hundreds of jobs to the local community.
Batesville Casket Company closed 14 months ago, leaving 250 people without jobs.
Now, enter Blauer, a company based in Oxford, Miss. It makes work uniforms and police uniforms.
Blauer will spend a year renovating the building before moving in, officials said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kirby High School closed indefinitely: What’s next for students, teachers?
- Positive drug test showing cocaine in football player’s body may not be accurate, coroner says
- Rapper Mac Miller dead after apparent overdose, report says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The company currently employs 150 people. When they complete the move to Batesville, FOX13 found out they are looking to expand to 275 employees.
One Batesville resident said he likes what he hears.
“I mean that will be a big help to the community to be a big help to the community in my mind. 275 jobs,” said Kenterris Williams.
We are working to find out how much the jobs pay.
Less than one percent of the people who work for Blauer ever leave the company, FOX13 discovered.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}