New company brings 50 new jobs to north Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Image Industries is bringing 50 new jobs to the Clarksdale area. Officials told FOX13 the company is relocating from Chicago.
The announcement took place at the Coahoma Community College. The skilled workers will be trained at the college.
Shirley Fair has lived in Clarksdale all her life. Fair told us she’s very excited about the announcement.
“It’s a start… if 50 to 80 jobs could end up being 200 to 300. We need to stay focused and we can do what needs to be done,” said Fair.
Image Industries makes steels welding supplies for shipbuilding, construction, and the food industry.
In the next three weeks, they will be moving into a building previously owned by another company on Highway 49.
FOX13 has been told they are moving to the building in Clarksdale because it’s so big and because it already had some equipment in it that they could use.
“It was that popular building that no other city had - and Clarksdale had it,” said Mayor Chuck Epsy.
County and city leaders told FOX13 Image Industries will begin hiring almost as soon as they move in.
Mayor Chuck Espy told us Clarksdale beat out 9 other cities to become the new headquarters for Images Industries.
