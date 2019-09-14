0 New company plans to bring more than 250 jobs to north Mississippi town

BATESVILLE, Miss. - For years, Batesville Casket Company was a place where hundreds of Panola County residents worked. However, when the company closed two years ago, the community got hit hard.

FOX13 has been told a uniform manufacturing company bought the building and will bring hundreds of jobs in the next month.

Blauer Manufacturing bought the old casket company building. They have spent the last year renovating the structure.

Blauer makes work uniforms and police uniforms. They plan to bring more than 250 jobs to Batesville in October.

"I think it is a great opportunity for young people around here looking for jobs and can't get jobs.

Because they don't have a degree. It's a good opportunity we need these jobs," said Chantryce Morris from Batesville.

"A lot of people who had been there for years lost their jobs. My pastor lost his job there, but I know people who don't have a job now that worked at Casket for years," Morris said.

Local economic leaders told us it's not just about the jobs created here at Blauer, it's about the companies that supply them bringing in business as well

"So to have any other entity to come into the county would be a great thing for us to have here," Batesville's Jimmy Gipson said.

Blauer is training new employees right now for the jobs at their facility in Oxford, Mississippi.

