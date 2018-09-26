0 New computer equipment will speed up solving gun-related crimes, MPD says

Memphis Police will soon have new computer equipment to solve crimes involving a gun.

It is part of a new center, bought with a more than $1 million grant from the U.S. Attorney General's Office.

When this center gets up and running, detectives will be able to use it to help identify who pulled the trigger on the gun that killed three people on Cane Meadow Monday evening.

The shell casings found at the scene can be analyzed by the new computer equipment system.

US Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Michael Dunavant told FOX13, "It allows us to match shell casings from ballistics to firearms that are recovered at other scenes, match those up and connect those crimes and hopefully lead us to the shooter."

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Dunavant explained to FOX13 the new equipment and staff will create a Crime Gun Intelligence Center paid for with a $1.1 million grant from the Department of Justice.

"Solve shooting incidents, robberies, murders, carjackings and kidnappings, domestic assault. Anything to do with a firearm," said Dunavant.

FOX 13 learned with this new technology, detectives can identify the type of gun used in the Crane Meadow murders within 48 hours.

Such Speed also allows investigators to track down suspects and if the gun was used in other crimes those charges can be added as well.

"It will also help us determine the source of these firearms. We can try and trace back the possession, purchase, ownership and use of those firearms," said Dunavant, who hopes to have the new center up and running by the beginning of next year.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.