New concourse breaks ground at Memphis International Airport

    The Memphis International Airport is getting a facelift. 

    There was a groundbreaking Wednesday for the Concourse B renovation. 

    The cost of the project is around $245 million. FOX13 obtained renderings of what the new concourse will look like when it is completed.

    However, it will soon be the only concourse in the airport. 

    Management said closing Concourse A and Concourse C will bring everything together and make retail and food spots more convenient. 

