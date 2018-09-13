New concourse breaks ground at Memphis International Airport

The Memphis International Airport is getting a facelift.
There was a groundbreaking Wednesday for the Concourse B renovation.
The cost of the project is around $245 million. FOX13 obtained renderings of what the new concourse will look like when it is completed.
However, it will soon be the only concourse in the airport.
Management said closing Concourse A and Concourse C will bring everything together and make retail and food spots more convenient.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man barricaded inside northeast Memphis home taken into custody, police say
- Covington man arrested in connection with murder of teens found dead in field
- Teen girl stabbed, killed by high school classmate in fight over boy, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}