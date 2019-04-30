0 New construction to replace old apartments in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In just a few months, people will begin moving into the new South City development in South Memphis.

The new homes will replace the old Foote Homes apartments. FOX13 learned they could be moving in as soon as July.

Right now, the gates are up, and the crews are working hard.

“We expect phase one to begin in July. So, you’ll start seeing people move in there,” said Paul Young, Director of Housing and Community Development for the City of Memphis.

Young said Phases 1 and 2 of the new development would be complete by the end of the year.

Many people who had to leave Foote Holmes are getting the first choice to move back.

“We’ve certainly gotten emails and gotten a lot of calls. We haven’t reserved spots yet but certainly the people who moved away from Foote Homes would have the right to move back in first.”

“I see them tear up the old neighborhood. Now, they’re putting up some new ones. It’s nice,” said James Mondie, who welcomes the new developments to his area.

He said it’s important people live in an area they can take pride in.

The city said it's hopeful about bringing an early childhood center and is exploring the possibility of a grocery store.

“Well, it’s an improvement. It’s good to see an improvement to the neighborhood,” Mondie said.

FOX13 asked Young about concerns of pricing out long-time residents. He said roughly two-thirds of the units would be put aside for affordable housing.

If you're interested in the units contact housing authority.

