0 New crackdown on junk yard cars for City of Memphis is forthcoming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Added pressure on owners of those junked cars parked on the street or tucked away in their drive will soon have to move them.

The City of Memphis is getting tough on abandoned vehicles, after updating the city code to make it possible to start giving fines. Junked cars parked in front yard or tucked away in a drive way never helped the curb appeal of a home. It is probably one of the reasons responsible home owners like Eddie Edward's of North Memphis gets fed up.

"Yes, yes, old abandoned cars really do hurt the neighborhood," said Edward's.

FOX13 discovered Mayor Jim Strickland wants to get tough with Junkers and even people who park a commercial vehicle in front of a home.

According to a draft recommendation, the city is considering making it illegal to have four vehicles parked on a property unless it is in an enclosed garage. No vehicles can carry hazardous materials in a residential neighborhood. Code enforcement officers will be able to target cars that are junked, instead of looking for one without current tags. Eddie Edward's, who has lawn that would make a gardener green with envy, told FOX13 she hopes the city will makes good on its promise and get tough with violators.

"Well, if they don't do anything about the people who own the property, there is nothing that really can be done," said Edward's.

City officials told FOX13 they are trying to coordinate efforts with the police, county code enforcement to help target the worst violators in neighbors like North Memphis where Eddie Edward's lives because she, "hopes it will make the neighborhood look better. I really do."

