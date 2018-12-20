0 New criminal justice system reform bill could give convicted Mid-South felons a second chance

A monumental decision by the United States Senate to pass a bill to reform the criminal justice system is giving convicted felons in the Mid-South hope.

It’s called the First Step Act, described to give nonviolent offenders a second chance at life.

Deandre Brown said he’s using his second chance to let other convicted felons know they have a second chance after being released from jail.

"We have the expectations that individuals that served their convictions don't have anything to add to society,” Brown said.

On Thursday, the bill passed through the U.S. Senate by an 87-12 vote.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Brown said 30 people in his “Life Line to Success” program will more than likely be affected by the reform.

"Most of them were surprised. I would have never imagined in America we'll be at the place now we are considering giving people chances. It's usually been lock them up and throw away the key,” Brown said.

Early signs of the reform go back to the June release of Memphis’ own Alice Marie Johnson who went to prison on drug charges.

President Donald Trump commuted Johnson’s life sentence after meeting with Kim Kardashian.

Brown said the government providing resources to convicted felons will allow them to make the best out of their second chance.

"It tells me America is really starting to understand that it is more viable to give people an opportunity than it is to continue to lock people up and not give them what they need to become successful citizens,” Brown said.

The reform also calls for change for drug offenders with three convictions.

The reform states they could face 25 years in prison instead of life.

"It's encouraging to me that the United States Government is understanding is that opportunities are needed and not more incarceration,” Brown said.

The reform is on its way to President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.