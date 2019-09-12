New crosswalk will celebrate LGBTQ community in Cooper-Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new feature could be coming to a Midtown neighborhood honoring the LGBTQ community in Memphis.
Cooper-Young is home to the largest number of same-sex couples in the area. Many storefronts have gay pride flags and Ally stickers.
The latest project would take that pride one step further.
Molly Quinn, executive director of OUT Memphis, told FOX13, "Memphis has come so far in the past 30 years."
Discussions are underway about painting two rainbow crosswalks in the heart of Cooper-Young. Quinn explained, "there are really no other public landmarks that honor the LGBTQ community here in Memphis."
According to information provided by the Cooper-Young Community Association, the project would offer increased safety for pedestrians. It would also show that Memphis welcomes the LGBTQ community with open arms.
Quinn told FOX13 she's ecstatic about the project. "Anytime we have the opportunity to add more visibility for our community members, and show we are a big and engaging piece of civic life here, we are absolutely thrilled."
A meeting wrapped Thursday at city hall about the crosswalk plans. The city told us the project is pending approval, waiting for more background information on the artist.
Once that's made available, the next steps will be made public.
