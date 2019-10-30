0 New data hub gives people access to city records

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Holding the City of Memphis accountable just got a whole lot easier.

Wednesday it announced the Memphis Data Hub, a new website where Memphians can look up code violations, crime information, and more.

Here at FOX13 we get a lot of messages from viewers concerned that 311 hasn't responded to their report or upset that code enforcement isn't showing up.

Now those viewers will have a new tool at their disposal: the Memphis Data Hub.

In real time, the status of reports like those is available at your fingertips.

Tuesday, members of the press got a tutorial on the new Memphis Data hub.

The website is a new way for Memphians to search information provided by the City.

“These are things people ask for on a regular basis,” said Ursula Madden, Chief Communications Officer for the City of Memphis.

She says ¼ of the open records requests the city get's comes from the press, the other ¾ comes from residents concerned about things happening in their neighborhoods.

“We respond to about 4,000 open records requests per-year," Madden said. "That’s just through the open records' portal. That doesn’t include the walk-ins. The folks coming in just to get their police report or traffic incident."

The investment, approximately $300,000, the city said, will help speed up the response time for those whose questions can’t be answered in the portal.

So next time a pot hole opens up on your morning commute, or maybe you have a storm drain blocked in your neighborhood, you don’t have to call 311 trying to get the status update on your concern, you can just visit their website, type in the address, and you’ll get your answer right there.

“Ultimately, when you have knowledge, you have a sense of security of power, because you can ultimately take that information and do things with it," Madden said. "You can try to find ways to improve your neighborhood."

The website is data.memphistn.gov.

Once there, click ‘user guide’ for a tutorial on how to navigate the website.



