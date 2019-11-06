0 New data says crimes involving juveniles have increased almost 60%

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Violent gun crimes are down this year, according to the latest Memphis Shelby Crime Commission report.

The report showed that the number of reported gun crimes dropped more than 7%.

But newly released data shows that crimes involving juveniles have increased almost 60%. Violent crimes involving young people like aggravated robbery, rape and even first and second-degree murder.

South Memphis community leader Marlon Foster spoke to FOX13 about the number saying, “this is a number that should cause all of our city great concern and there’s room for all of us to be involved.”

From January to September, juvenile court said there were 671 major violent delinquent charges against young people.

“The relational nature of violent crimes a lot of retaliation, a lot of groups and neighborhoods against neighborhoods,” said Foster.

Foster works with kids and teens every day with his nonprofit, Knowledge Quest.

He said often times these crimes stem from social pressures and challenges at home.

“When it comes to utility payments and evictions, and when you roll that up, we’re finding young men and women who are desperate. They’re feeling a sense of despair and it’s playing out in even how what do you do to survive.”

Knowledge Quest works to turn those numbers around.

This school year, Knowledge Quest is working with 325 students and all of them are in small group settings based on their passions.

“We come and wrap around their passions, hoping that if they design it that they developed it, and if they thought of it then they’re going to be more apt to participate, and we can keep young people from becoming those numbers.”

In a statement, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich called the increase in violent juveniles disturbing. She said it’s often affiliated with gangs.

For more information about Knowledge Quest visit https://www.knowledgequest.org/

