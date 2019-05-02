0 New data shows non-fatal shootings increased in Memphis so far this year compared to 2018

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New data shows the number of non-fatal shooting increased during the first quarter of this year compared to the year before in Memphis.

“Making crime unattractive” – that’s what DeAndre Brown said he’s trying to do with his organization Lifeline to Success in Frayser.

But he said that’s been a challenge lately with the uptick in crime.

“It’s been frustrating. We’d made so much progress when it came to removing the crime and the violence to see it all of sudden rear its ugly head again,” said Brown.

FOX13 obtained an open records request from the Memphis Police Department for crime statistics for the number of non-fatal shootings from January 1 - March 31 for the past three years.

In 2017, there were 121 non-fatal shootings, 99 last year and 114 during the first quarter of this year.

MPD said many of these shootings usually stem from aggravated assaults and robberies, including carjackings.

“We haven’t taught them conflict resolution skills, so we have to make a decision are we going to continue to punish people and let things stay where they are? Or are we going to actively engage so we can reduce this crime?” said Brown.

With the weather getting warm, Brown hopes these first quarter numbers aren’t a sign of what’s to come later this year.

“Something has to happen now that allows us to interject ourselves in a positive way to stop it,” said Brown. “Criminals don’t stop because you leave them alone, they only do it more because you don’t engage.”

During the first quarter of this year, MPD said there were 31 homicides.

