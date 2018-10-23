New data shows violent crime has declined across Shelby County

When it comes to crime in our community perception does not match the new data that shows violent crime is down.
Those figures were released Monday by the Shelby Crime Commission, which said the number of murders, rapes and robberies are down in the City of Memphis and the county.
But they admit the public still feels unsafe.
Several people told FOX13 that data and figures are one thing, but their guts say crime hasn’t dropped.
How much of decrease we’ve seen since 2017, and why residents aren’t convinced – on FOX13 News at 10.
