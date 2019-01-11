SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Human Services just released very important information for people who use food stamps – related to the government shutdown.
A new deadline was just put in place for food stamps benefits because of the government shutdown.
Due to the shutdown, individuals who are renewing their benefits or filing for a six-month simplified report form need to have any required paperwork filled out and submitted by Monday, Jan. 14.
The Department of Human Services in the following counties will stay open until 6 p.m. Monday so that people have time to get the documents in:
- Shelby
- Davidson
- Montgomery
- Knox
- Hamilton
- Rutherford
- Washington
- Madison
“Meeting this deadline is an important step to ensure February benefits are available to those who qualify during the government shutdown,” officials said in a release.
Individuals who are not renewing their SNAP benefits and have not been notified by TDHS are not required to submit any additional documents.
The USDA provided states with the option to provide early issuance of benefits, so now February food stamps will arrive weeks early for most people.
Due to the shutdown, February SNAP benefits are expected to arrive on or before Jan. 20 for all customers.
Officials did say, however, that those benefits are the only funds the more than 900,000 Tennesseans who depend on them should expect until at least March.
For more information on how to submit those forms, click here.
