0 New details after 1 dead, 4 others injured during shooting at South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 9/25 11:55 AM

Investigators say this incident stemmed from an argument between two groups that escalated to violence.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Cane Meadow.

MPD will now be conducting additional patrols in the area.

Officers believed at least one of the victims who were shot is also responsible for the shooting - but MPD is still in the process of gathering details.

We now know five individuals were shot or received a grazed injury during the shooting.

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two men, 17 and 30, were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Two females, 18 and 37, were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The 18-year-old victim has been released from the hospital.

At this time, three victims are still in the hospital. Two people are in critical condition and another is in non-critical condition.

Many individuals were involved in this incident, therefore a follow-up investigation is needed according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Multiple people are hurt and one person is dead after a shooting at a South Memphis apartment complex.

A 5th victim was located on the scene and was pronounced deceased. The victims/suspects appear to be known to each other and several individuals were armed during this incident. Investigators are still sorting out the details.https://t.co/bNvf7QQ0WV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 25, 2018

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday at the Cane Creek Apartments on Cane Meadow Circle.

According to MPD, there were multiple victims in the shooting.

HAPPENING NOW: Large scene at Cane Meadow Circle in South Memphis. Working to learn more about this shooting. pic.twitter.com/ZGU7ri4fxf — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 25, 2018

As of now, two people have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD said another two victims were injured and are in non-critical condition.

Police said during the investigation they found a fifth victim was pronounced dead.

Police didn’t release any information regarding the suspected shooter, however, they did say that the shooters were known to each other and 'multiple people were armed.'

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.