New details after Memphis family drowns in Mississippi River

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark, - Police told FOX13 the Memphis mother fled accident scene hours before being discovered in the Mississippi River.

The mother who died after her car went into the river fled the scene of the accident hours earlier, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

Aisha Fair, 26, and her two sons were found in the river after her car went into the water.

Investigators say the car went into the river sometime Friday between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

Arkansas State Police responded to an accident Friday around 8:30 a.m. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said it was Fair’s car and she fled the scene.

"We’re waiting for official documentation to see if she suffered head trauma or anything in the initial accident,” said Todd Grooms of the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The mother was discovered hours later washed ashore the Mississippi River. The Jeep remained in the water. Deputies said it took hours to get the truck out.

Fair’s two sons were inside the car when it was pulled up.

Before her death, Fair posted about mental issues she’s battled with on GoFundMe. The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said they are aware of that information.

“Right now, this is all under investigation. I’m not going to put a label on it, until my investigation is complete,” Grooms said.

Right now, the department isn’t calling the incident a murder-suicide.

