0 New details released after homeowner gets into shootout with suspects

EADS, Tenn. - Authorities have released more information after a shootout between a homeowner and two suspects in Shelby County.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Reid Hooker Cove in Eads, Tenn.

ORIGINAL STORY: 1 shot after gunfire exchanged between homeowner and suspects in Eads, Tenn., SCSO says

Shelby County deputies arrived on the scene around 4:10 Thursday morning.

The homeowner told deputies a Honda Accord pulled into his driveway near his garage around 3:40 that morning.

When he went outside, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Reid Hooker Cove, then east on Old Meadow Road.

Deputies said when the homeowner went back inside, his camera notified him that someone had entered his driveway again around 3:42 that morning.

That's when the homeowner said he grabbed his AR-15 and went out the front door of his home towards the garage.

He noticed one man inside his Chevrolet SIL and another man standing outside a Honda Accord. The homeowner asked the suspects what they were doing, then one man revealed a pistol and fired shots at the homeowner.

The homeowner returned fire and the suspects fled the scene towards the backyard and wrecked the Honda into the homeowner's trailer, according to SCSO. Both suspects then fled the scene into the tree line towards N. Reid Hooker Road.

While patrolling the area, deputies noticed a man crouched down at the front door of the 11000 block of Doublegate Drive. The man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined the suspect was Timothy Keen. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Keen also told deputies the second suspect was ‘Kyle'.

Authorities determined the Honda Accord was a stolen vehicle from the Memphis Police Department, valued at $1000. A miscellaneous assortment of the homeowner's tools was found inside the stolen vehicle.

Keen was mirandized and told police his side of the story.

He said he was on the scene at Reid Hooker Cove with a man named ‘Kyle'. Keen explained he stayed near the vehicle, but ‘Kyle' got out to visit a possible family member, according to the suspect.

Shortly after, Keen said he heard yelling then gunfire erupted. Keen noticed he was shot, then got out of the vehicle and ran towards the woods, according to the suspect.

Keen then refused any other questioning.

Detectives found a 9mm pistol on the passenger side floor of the Honda. Shell casings that matched the spent 9mm were found in the driveway on the home on Reid Hooker Cove.

The homeowner told police the man shooting at him was wearing all dark clothing. Officers said Keen was wearing a black t-shirt, consistent with the homeowner's description.

Keen has been charged with second degree murder, employ firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

