0 New details released after Memphis woman accused of hiding body in bedroom closet for weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman is accused of killing her roommate and hiding his body in a bedroom closet for weeks.

T'keysha Fuililove, 26, has been charged with abuse of a corpse.

ORIGINAL STORY: Foul odor leads to discovery of body in closet, police say

Police told FOX13 Fullilove she was found at a mental health facility. We also learned she has to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Neighbor James Hood told FOX13, "I was checking on him and nobody was coming to the door. This went for about two weeks."

Hood told us he got worried when he couldn't find Stephen Clark, who had just moved into this home with T'keysa Fullilove.

Our cameras were there on Lema Place when detectives found the body of Clark inside the apartment stuffed in a tote bag placed in the bedroom closet.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

His body was badly decomposed.

A relative called the police after stopping by to see Fullilove, who had checked herself into a mental health hospital.

Police arrested Fullilove and charged her with Clark's murder and abusing his corpse.

FOX13 obtained a copy of a TBI criminal background check on Clark. We discovered she had spent nearly a year in jail in the county jail for stalking, harassment, and violation of a protective order in 2017.

Fullilove spent a month in jail in 2012 after being found guilty of assault.

We asked Hood told us, "I would have never dreamed of such a thing. I never would have imagined that she was violent. She didn't appear to me like she was."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.