0 New details released surrounding incident at Shelby County juvenile detention center

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - New details were released in the incident at the Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said there was a disturbance last week at the detention center.

RELATED: 5 Shelby County corrections officers suspended after 'on-duty failures' at juvenile detention center

After that incident, five corrections officers were put on leave and nearly a dozen detainees were sent to the adult jail.

Now, there are two investigations – one reviewing the incident and an internal affairs investigation reviewing the officers’ actions.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“We still don’t have all the information as to what occurred, why it occurred and that’s why I’m saying it’s still an ongoing investigation,” said Bonner.

FOX13 talked one-on-one with Bonner about these allegations of on-duty failures.

He said 14 youth detainees caused a “disturbance” last Wednesday, which left behind $3,500-$5,000 damages to the facility.

Eleven detainees were transferred to a designated area for youth at the adult detention center while staff make repairs.

But when FOX13 asked Bonner about these on-duty failures, he couldn’t describe them.

“I don’t want to get into that right now,” he said. “Some things occurred that we’re are disappointed in, in what happened down at Juvenile court.”

A former jailer told FOX13 there been staffing issues at the juvenile detention center. During the incident, Bonner said there were 14 corrections officers on duty and they have 71 who work at the center full-time.

RELATED: Former jailer claims poor conditions inside Shelby Co. juvenile detention center could get worse

Recently, Bonner hired Dr. David Roush as a consultant who will oversee conditions at the facility and even conduct site visits.

Roush was one of the federal monitors who reviewed detention conditions during the Department of Justice’s oversight of the Shelby County Juvenile Court System.

“We always look at this as an ongoing process. We always want to be better and we have a set of expert eyes if you will that’s looking at us and telling us what we need to do,” said Bonner.

The sheriff’s office said they’ve met with all kids involved in this incident.

Bonner said the court will determine if those detainees be facing any addition charges for their involvement in the disturbance.

A spokesperson with Shelby County Public Defender issued the following statement:

“Our office has been trying to find out where the young people we represent are being held. We are not getting answers. We are very concerned.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.