0 New details uncovered in deadly Shelby County shooting, authorities say

FOX13's Winnie Wright has spent the last two days investigating a mass shooting in Raleigh that left two people dead and four others seriously injured.

What we have learned over the last 48 hours is that there's more to this shooting than meets the eye.

Leaving a lot of people asking how and why.

"He was a goofy, playful, funny type person,” said Sierra Bell over the phone Monday. She was Marcus Conway's classmate at Carver Alternative School.

Sunday, Conway was identified as one of two men killed in Raleigh. I asked her if she knew Conway to be violent.

"He didn't show that part in school. I didn't know that part,” she answered. Around 6:00 Saturday night, Shelby County Sheriff's deputies were called out to Sunridge Drive in Raleigh regarding a shooting.

What they found was a grizzly scene, which included bloody footprints trailing from the home to the road, and Conway's lifeless body.

Monday, the homeowner told us she'd just left the house when the shooting occurred. By the time she returned home, her son's game of dice had turned deadly.

Her son, shot four times, she said, drove several other victims to the hospital.

He called 911, then told his mom they couldn't wait for paramedics. He and three others hospitalized including a 13-year-old boy.

A second victim, 22-year-old Marquese Taylor, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SCSO confirming for us Monday, one of the victims is currently in custody on felony warrants.

The woman, who was too afraid to go on-camera, tells us the shooting stemmed from a disagreement on 7th Street in Memphis earlier Saturday. She says there's a level of gang involvement, which is why, she says, the folks we tried to speak to didn't have any interest in talking.

"All he was about is getting his money, help take care of his family,” Sierra Bell told us. She says she and her former classmates are tired of watching each other die. I asked her if arrests will bring her peace. "Nothing that fix a death, but it would relieve a lot of stress,” she answered.

We tried to get a copy of the police report Monday, to identify those involved, but central records was closed for the holiday.

