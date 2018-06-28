0 New development coming to Uptown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new development is coming to Uptown, and it includes a diverse set of homes.

Developer Andre Jones told FOX13 the space will include homes anywhere from 360 sq. ft. to 1100 sq. ft.

He said there will be tiny homes, but also duplexes, fourplexes, and normal homes. He also said he wants to bridge the gap between apartment living and large homes in the neighborhood.

Valerie Peavy is the owner of The Office at Uptown, and is involved with the Uptown citizens advisory committee. She told us she is excited for the homes to be built, as the will sit across the street from her shop.

“We’re going to have our potential customers right across the street, so we’re looking forward to it,” she said.

Jones said there will be cottages surrounding a courtyard, which will be the jewel of the development. He’s basing the design off homes built before World War Two, which was before suburban living existed.

“I think it would be very good for this community to have that mix and that blend,” Peavy said.

Jones plans to have the smaller homes as rentals, but will sell around four homes on the lot. He’s hoping those houses will have smaller back yard cottages that the owners can rent out.

He hopes to break ground on the large homes in 90 days and the rest in around 6 months.

