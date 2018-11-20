0 New development plans to bring big changes to downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - You’ve heard it for months; big changes are coming to downtown Memphis. Tuesday afternoon we got one step closer finding out what’s in store.

People working, playing, and staying in downtown Memphis: that’s the vision the city, chamber, and developers have for the area.

How are they going to do it? By doing a lot of building and spending a whole lot of money.

“The time is now because the capital markets are there. The demand is there. We are able to connect the south to the north of our city,” said Kevin Adams.

He is the developer behind the $950 million project on Union Ave.

The first phase will include more than 500 apartments, retail, and a park.

Adams said the project will bring more cost affordable options to one of the City’s most expensive housing markets.

“They are going to be high quality in the material finishes and in the design. But they’ll be all different sizes, from Studios to larger apartments. So, that will make it more affordable,” he told FOX13 after his presentation to Memphis City Council.

Adams is hoping to secure TIF incentives, which refund or divert part of taxes to help finance community improvement projects.

“If we are fortunate enough to get those, then 20% of all units will be leased or rented to that 80% income or lower median income level. We will lower the rent on those units as well,” the developer promised.

Jennifer Oswalt of the Downtown Memphis Commission said the occupancy rate for Downtown apartments is currently 90%.

The proposed area, Autozone Park has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

When asked if reputation could affect interest Oswalt said she wasn’t concerned. Adding, “people who want to do bad things don’t want to necessarily be around where there’s a lot of people watching, and a lot of activity.”

Also discussed Wednesday, renovations at the convention center.

“We expect the bids to be open this afternoon, and we anticipate that we will have bids that are competitive, and we’re gonna be able to work with to make sure that we get the convention center we all deserve,” explained Doug McGowen, City of Memphis COO.

This is the third time the project has been open for bids. The city was issued $175 million in bonds and is also relying on tourist development zone dollars.

“There will be a period of about a year’s time when the facility is just not going to be usable because you have the big exhibit hall that’s under construction, you have the main lobby, the grand lobby that’s under construction and then we’re going to be doing some work done in the parking garage level, the South hall, and the main concourse,” McGowen went on to say.

Adding, work is already underway on parts of the convention center.

He said if everything goes according to schedule, they expect it to be complete in September of 2021.

