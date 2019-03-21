0 New developments at Graceland nearing completion, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The new developments at Graceland are getting closer to completion and continue to show city and county leaders the positive impact they will have on Whitehaven.

On Wednesday, Elvis Presley Enterprises gave an update to the Economic Development Growth Machine Board.

The new look of Graceland is soon to become a reality. James McLaren is the attorney representing Elvis Presley Enterprises.

"It's just one step in implementing the agreement that is between the city and Elvis Presley Enterprises,” McLaren said.

Elvis Presley Enterprise leaders presented a presentation showing the progress of the new additions to the Graceland properties in Whitehaven.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The development of an entertainment exhibition hall will add 1,000 jobs to the area.

"The residents of Whitehaven benefit. For example, they agreed with the city to give a preference to Whitehaven residents for jobs,” McLaren said.

EPE leaders explained how people who own homes in Whitehaven will benefit in more than one way. Most importantly, the value that’s being added to the area.

"Elvis Presley Enterprises wants to be a good neighbor,” McLaren said.

Trey McKnight from the Greater Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment Corporation told FOX13 that EPE and Whitehaven stakeholders have remained in constant communication.

McKnight said he’s excited so many people in Whitehaven will benefit from this project.

"Whitehaven has one of the highest homeowner ownerships in the country. So, people take pride so if the property value is going up it's nothing but a good thing,” McKnight said.

The new exhibition hall is set to open in May.

Their first exhibit will honor Muhammad Ali.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.