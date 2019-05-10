0 New developments in the works for downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Silky O’Sullivan’s manager, Jay Wells, has been in Memphis for 18 years. He said he has seen the growth of downtown during this time.

“You can go back to the Peabody, which begat Auto Zone Park which begat the FedEx Forum,” Wells said.

More changes are expected to arrive soon with The Clipper building. The Shelby County Land Use Control Board approved the $250 million project Thursday.

“It’s very exciting. It’s exciting to be down here,” Wells said.

The Clipper will be used for hotel and office space, along with retail and commercial usage.

It will be near the former Gibson Guitar Factory. A special permit had to be approved for the building to rise to 275 feet. The usual limit is 90.

Wells said there is one element of The Clipper that fills a need for the city.

“That’s one of the things Memphis is in dire need of is hotel rooms. They’re building a lot of little ones. Classic downtown small hotels I really like,” he said.

The Clipper will join another addition to downtown in FedEx Logistics. It is slated to move into Gibson’s in April 2020.

“Anytime you get more Fred Smith downtown, he’s a good neighbor,” Wells said

Wells said he thinks these two new additions will add to the growth he has already seen.

“It’ll just make people realize that downtown is not just a place to come play,” he said. “It’s a place to come live, raise family, whatever. It’s a wonderful time to be alive in Memphis Tennessee.”

