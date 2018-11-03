New developments, upgrades to Tom Lee Park coming soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The future of Tom Lee Park continues to become clearer.
On Friday, the Memphis River Front Parks partnership announced two firms will spearhead the re-imagining of the park.
The firms are New York and Chicago-based “Scape” and “Studio Gang,” respectively.
And the changes could come sooner than people think.
The work could begin as early as June of 2019. And changes are in store for the “flat” park we know today.
“We want to make a special effort to connect this every way we can to everything that surrounds it,” said Carol Coletta, of MRPP.
Scape CEO Kate Off said the park will be one with more hills, mixed use spaces and trees.
They did say that flat pockets will still provide enough room for shows to go on in the park.
Right now, the partnership is looking to raise money -- about $60 million.
Coletta said if everything goes well, they could be finished in December of 2020.
