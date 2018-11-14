0 New energy site planned for West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A major development could be on the way in West Memphis.

This comes after city leaders made a big announcement about an 1,800-acre shovel-ready mega-site.

FOX13 went to the city where that site will be the largest of its kind in Arkansas.

FOX13 saw a sketch that showed where the mega site will be located off I-40. Community leaders said this is a big deal because this means more jobs.

West Memphis city leaders are working to bring major businesses to the area so people like Zachary Jackson can get to work.

“I can see a lot of stuff going on like construction and stuff being built, so that gives me an idea that more businesses is about to be built here,” Jackson said.

The city was recognized for receiving a select site certification for its industrial mega site that will be located on the Western edge of the city limits. This means the site will be ready for a major company to build there.

“Means that all of the soil borings phase one, environmental, the ownership, utilities everything is in order that a perspective company might need,” said Danny Games with Entergy Arkansas.

Community leaders will send marketing video to consultants and prospects who are looking to expand in West Memphis.

The director of economic development said this would attract assembly plants and automotive logistics type of jobs.

“This could be a game changer for us if we’re able to site a large industrial prospect here, bringing good quality jobs for this area, it’s critical for our success going forward,” said Phillip Sorrell, Director of Economic Development.

People who live there said it’s something the city needs.

“Growth, I want to see more growth over here, right now it’s like a standstill,” Sorrell explained.

Seventy-five percent of the site will be located in West Memphis. The rest expands to Marion.

Jackson said this makes it one of the largest mega-sites in the country.

