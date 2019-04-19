0 New fire station serves as one of the many improvements for Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - From improvements on Elvis Presley Boulevard to expansion at Graceland, there are several major investments pouring into Whitehaven this year and now the community is expected to get a new fire station.

The fire station was built in the 1970s and looks more like a house than a fire station.

"It's about time, it's about time," said Yvonne Wilson, who has been living in Whitehaven for 25 years.

Nelson said as long as she can remember, this fire station along Holmes Road has not changed one bit.

"Technology is changing so we have to be able to keep up with the changing times. We can't have a 1970 era fire station in 2020 and expect for it to be able to provide the fireman with what they need to compete effectively," Nelson said.

During Mayor Jim Strickland's budget presentation this week, he talked about plans for the new station.

The city has budgeted $4 million for construction and the new fire station right next to the old one.

This is one of several recent investments into the Whitehaven community, Nelson thinks this new station may have a ripple effect across the neighborhood.

"I think it will improve the community and the community's morale," Nelson said. "They'll want to keep the community cleaner I hope and be better stewards of the community, I'm thinking it's going to help the community as a whole in more ways than we can imagine."

