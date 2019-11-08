0 New food trucks help the Mid-South feed the homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 180,000 people in Shelby County alone struggle to find a meal each day.

A new grant will help the Mid-South serve thousands of more people.

Miss Millie told FOX13 she's on government assistant and every little bit helps.

"A lot of people need help and I'm thankful and I'm grateful," said Millie.

The Mid-South Food Bank and United Healthcare partnered to buy two $500,000 food trucks to offer nutritious foods to low income people in the region.

The trucks are packed with nutritional items like grapes, apples and even oranges.

Cathy Pope, President and CEO of Mid-South Food Bank, told FOX13, "this is different because we are focused complexly on health clinic patients. "

The food bank said one in five children struggle with hunger in the Mid-South.

"We just want to make sure that particularly this time of year during the holidays that everyone has the food that they need to live vibrant, healthy lives," said Pope.

The Mid-South is one of the most food insecure areas in the nation.

Here in Shelby County almost 20% of people don't know where they are getting their next meal.

