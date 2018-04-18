  • New head football coach announced for Houston High School

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Houston High School has announced a brand new head coach to join the Mustang football team.

    The Germantown Municipal School District told FOX13 James Thomas has been named the new head coach.

    “I have played and coached in the Houston Football program, at every level, for 18 years,” Thomas said.

    Coach Thomas further stated, “The coaches before me have left a solid foundation that I look forward to building on. Through dedication and hard work, together we will bring the Houston Football Program to a greater success than any Mustang has ever seen.” 

