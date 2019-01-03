0 New Helena-West Helena mayor trying to establish confidence in police, freezes overtime

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - The new mayor of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas said establishing confidence back in the city’s police department is one of his top priorities.

Stability in the HWH Police Department is what Mayor Kevin Smith said he wanted in the police department.

Smith said he didn’t want to fix anything that didn’t seem to be broken in the department.

“We have had 10 police chiefs in 12 years. That is too much instability,” Smith said.

On Wednesday, Smith got through his first official day as the mayor of Helena-West Helena.

Police Chief James Patrick Smith took on his current role in April of 2017. Smith told FOX13 on the night he won the mayoral election Smith rescinded his resignation.

Smith said public safety is an issue he will tackle but switching the department’s leadership after less than two years won’t help the problem.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“The voters wanted him to stay, we needed that stability, we needed that continuity in the police department,” Smith said.

According to crime numbers in Helena-West Helena, since Smith took over the department crime numbers have been reduced.

In November, Smith announced his resignation from the department, citing a lack of resources and support.

“One of my goals is to make sure Chief Smith has the tools he needs to do what he has set out to do. His goals are the same as all of us, and that’s to get control of all of the shooting, get control of the killings,” Smith said.

On the second day of taking over as mayor of Helena-West Helena, Smith issued an executive order to freeze overtime for city employees.

The mayor also froze all new spending.

Smith said the city’s financial state is causing departments like police to go without funding. In the past, he said the city’s finances have been mismanaged and overspent.

The mayor is taking time to get the city’s finances under control until a budget is approved.

“We are going to have to reallocate some resources, so the challenge is can we reallocate them according to our priorities, accomplish the things we want and at the same time save the money we need to pay off some debt,” Smith said.

Smith said the present financial state is the reason behind many departments lacking the resources to do their job.

He hopes to have a budget in place by Feb. 2 that will allow the city some flexibility with their day-to-day operations.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.