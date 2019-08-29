0 New Hospitality Hub to begin serving Memphis' homeless population this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first phase of Memphis' latest project to help the homeless is set to open this fall.

Hospitality Hub is located off Washington Avenue and is scheduled to open in October.

The first phase includes a plaza with two buildings. One will be used for public restrooms, the other for case management for the homeless.

"Getting them into housing, getting them into jobs, finding out who is stranded here and getting them home," said Hospitality Hub Executive Director Kelcy Johnson.

The plaza will also give the homeless a place to rest and eat.

The second phase of the Hospitality Hub will provide 30 rooms for women seeking shelter.

Johnson told FOX13 women make up 37% of the homeless population, with only 6% of beds set aside for them.

"Women have to be very creative and many times they have children with them. They have no place to go and that is an emergency that we have shelter for women in Memphis," said Johnson.

The city and Shelby County Commission are providing over $2 million combined for the project.

Paul Garner with the Mid-South Peace and Justice Center supports the effort but said he believes city and county funding should go toward affordable housing.

"If you can stretch your money further and help more people in a more permanent sustainable way," Garner said, "wouldn't you rather do that than doing something that is glossy on the surface but underneath it's really just a small Band-Aid on a growing wound?"

Johnson said he is looking forward to helping men and women land on their feet by finding them jobs and a place to stay.

The women's shelter is expected to be finished by Christmas 2020.

