COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville will spend $2.5 million to improve the south entrance to The Square on Center St.
Collierville Public Information Officer Mark Heuberger told FOX13 TDOT gave the town a $1.6 million grant for the project.
“We needed to create a southern gateway into Collierville,” he said.
They’ll add bike lanes, sidewalks, crosswalks, a traffic light, and 44 parking spots to the area. The new additions will be on Center St., starting at Starlight Dr. and ending at South St.
Heuberger said the city has been planning the project for The Square since 2010.
“It’s the historic anchor, but it’s also the economic anchor,” he said. “It’s where everything, it’s kind of the heart of Collierville and things grow out from the Square.”
They hope to have the project completed next summer; construction starts September 7th.
