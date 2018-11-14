New indoor skateboard park to open in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The only indoor skate park in Memphis will open in the next week.
Society Memphis won’t only have a skate park and skate shop, but they’ll also open a coffee shop inside.
Mark Horrocks is a co-owner of the shop and said he wants people from every walk of life to have a reason to visit.
“We’ll have a full coffee shop inside, so using local roasters here in town,” Horrocks said. “And, you can come out and have a great cappuccino while your kids skate in the inside,”
The park is located off Broad Avenue close to Tillman Street. It’s a part of town that has seen several unique businesses open in the past few years.
Wisacre opened in 2013, then Rec Room in 2015. Civil Axe Throwing opened in September. It’s a place where people can throw axes for entertainment.
Horrocks said Society Memphis will be a place where kids can stay busy during winter months when outdoor skating and other sports are not an option.
“Skateboarding is something that you can do anywhere for the most part, and I think we're allowing kids to practice and learn and maybe go pro someday,” he said.
They plan to offer $12 day passes and monthly packages for $75.
