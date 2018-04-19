New information about MPD officers who tried to sneak drugs into Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspended Memphis Police Officers charged with corruption were relatively new to the department and only one of them ever got into trouble.
Kevin Coleman and Terrion Bryson have been suspended from the department after investigators say they tried to shake an undercover cop they thought was a drug dealer. Let's start with suspended officer Terrion Bryson, who joined the MPD in August of 2015. His personal file only contained a few pages that detailed his salary and he graduated from Southwest Community College.
On his personal history page, we discovered Bryson had worked at a fast food chain and then FedEx. He tried to join the MPD in March of 2015, but never made it because he failed a test. The 25-year-old would apply again in August and this time passed his test and the recruit academy.
Kevin Coleman received great reviews from his superiors despite one incident that lead to a two day suspension. Coleman had been assigned to Vice and Narcotics. In July of 2016, he was given riot gear to help patrol the Black Lives Matter protest. Coleman took the equipment home and kept it in his garage instead of returning it when his assignment had ended.
In March of 2017, someone broke into his garage and stole his riot gear. The department suspended him for two days.
