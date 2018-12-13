0 New information on officer indicted for robbery and kidnapping

FOX13 uncovers new information about a former police officer who was indicted for robbery and kidnapping.

We have learned Sam Ellis Blue, Jr. had both praise and reprimands during his 23-year career with MPD.

By the time Blue received a certificate from the Memphis Police Academy in 1995, the rookie officer showed potential.

FOX13 discovered Blue's overall ranking was in the 90%, just five percentage points separated him from the top cadet out of a recruiting class of more than 80.

He signed the oath of office as a Memphis Police Officer as he promised to, "support the constitution of the United States, State of Tennessee, the laws and ordinances of this City."

We discovered as an officer, Blue impressed his supervisors for 13 years with glowing evaluations.

FOX13 found a document that showed Blue received more than 25 positive reviews.

In 2007, his supervisor wrote "well done" after Blue worked 18 days, answered 21 calls, including two homicides.

Three years later, Blue ran into trouble.

According to documents found in his personnel file, he got a one-day suspension for parking his crime scene investigator van near a fire hydrant in September 2010.

In June of that same year, Blue got an oral reprimand for violating Memphis Police department policy.

He failed to turn in a digital memory card with crime photographs and hand-written notes from five different crime scenes before taking a vacation.

According to his major, the notes he submitted had poor handwriting and in some cases had the wrong report number.

