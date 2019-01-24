New information released about mental evaluations given to SCSO deputies by unlicensed psychologist

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - FOX13 uncovered new information about the troubled psychiatric tests given to Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies.
The new details come from the audio recording of the December meeting when county officials and Sheriff Floyd Bonner met with state officials.
At that meeting Bonner admitted that the mishap of having an unlicensed psychologist examine hundreds of deputies since 2013 was a surprise to him.
“The sheriff’s office itself… did not have any knowledge of how the process worked,” Bonner said in that meeting. “What was going on until this committee, this body brought this to our attention?”
The county human resources administrator told the commission members the problem began when their original psychologist quit abruptly in 2013.
Shelby County could not find another psychologist willing to fill the void, and they reached out to Dr. Charles Kenny.
“At the time, I asked Dr. Kenny was he licensed,” said Mike Lewis, administrator of the Shelby County Human Resources Department. “He told me no, he was under the supervision of Dr. Johnson.”
