  • New Jersey man arrested in Tennessee on Easter Sunday with $500,000 of meth

    By: WZTV

    Updated:

    NASHVILLE, Tenn.-- A New Jersey man took an Easter Sunday trip to jail after police in Tennessee found him with 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

    The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said officers pulled over Ariel Vera-Medina for a traffic violation around 10:20 Sunday morning. During the stop, a drug detection dog 'hit' on the vehicle, leading to a search of the car.

    Inside the trunk, officers found a bag which contained several large bundles of methamphetamine totaling 30 pounds. In all, the street value of the drugs is believed to be well over a half million dollars.

    Vera-Medina was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for resale.

    He is being held on $500,000 bond.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Jersey man arrested in Tennessee on Easter Sunday with $500,000 of meth

  • Headline Goes Here

    3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting on Easter Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump declares mid-40s 'perfect weather' for Easter Egg Roll

  • Headline Goes Here

    3 people stabbed in Memphis early Easter morning, suspect in custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    British royals go to Easter service without Harry and Markle