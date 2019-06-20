0 New Kellogg's distribution facility to be placed in Marshall County, set to open fall 2019

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - Kellogg’s is cutting 150 salaried jobs in Battle Creek Michigan but the company is not taking that action in the Mid-South.

FOX13 found out Kellogg’s is putting in a massive distribution facility in Marshall County’s Chickasaw Trails Industrial Park.

The new 750,000-foot warehouse should be done this month, but it will officially open in the fall. It will be used primarily as a distribution center and some packaging will be also be done.

“Oh yeah it’s going to keep growing it has to because you got business steady coming. You got warehouses going down Casey Road and down Highway 302, so it’s gonna grow,” Johnnie Franklin, a Byhalia resident said.

Franklin lives nearby and he has watched the building take off. The Kellogg’s building sits right next to the Corelle building and Amazon.

This year those three businesses will bring 1200 jobs. Economic development leaders said the jobs have come partially because of the Mid-South workforce, which Franklin agrees with.

“What brings them is just the people. The people want the jobs. There are people down here and it’s a great thing that’s all I know of,” Franklin said.

Not only the people but economic leaders said Kellogg’s and other businesses chose this area because the right things are in place.

Marshall County leaders said this industrial park has been a success because Hwy 72 runs through it, so does I-269 and there is something else… Just up the roadway is a rail yard where items can be loaded on and off 18-wheelers.

“Well, the transportation is pretty good, it does a lot. They have improved a lot, the roads are really good, you can’t complain about it,” Franklin said.

