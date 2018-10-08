New Kids on the Block, Naughty by Nature, Salt-N-Pepa and more coming to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Old School favorites plan to hit the stage at the FedEx Forum.
You can see New Kids on the Block with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson live in concert May 10, 2019, for The MixTape Tour.
Tickets for the concert go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
Presale is set for October 11.
NKOTB had hits like 'Please Don't Go Girl," "You Got It (The Right Stuff)," and "Cover Girl."
